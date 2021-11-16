Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Huron Consulting Group worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after buying an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

