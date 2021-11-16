Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $73.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.67. 546,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,290. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

