iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 978.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.34%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,200. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iBio worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

