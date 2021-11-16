IBM Retirement Fund Invests $202,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

