iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM remained flat at $$24.72 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

