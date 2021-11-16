IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,299,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $168.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

