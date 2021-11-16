IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 596 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $626.14 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $632.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $574.74 and a 200-day moving average of $519.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.26.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.