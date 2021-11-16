IFP Advisors Inc Sells 118,297 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

