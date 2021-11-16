Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

