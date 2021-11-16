Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. CSFB increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$21.55 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The company has a market cap of C$30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.