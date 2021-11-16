IMS Capital Management Acquires 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

