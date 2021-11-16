IMS Capital Management Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

