IMS Capital Management Makes New $272,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 390.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.