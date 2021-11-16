IMS Capital Management Sells 173 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

