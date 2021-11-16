IMS Capital Management Takes $323,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

