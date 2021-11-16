Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $9.04 on Friday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Information Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

