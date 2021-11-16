InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

InfuSystem stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InfuSystem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 165.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of InfuSystem worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

