Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$26.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.75 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.98.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

