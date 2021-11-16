Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $256.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.75. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,701. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $286.44. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

