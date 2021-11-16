Insider Buying: essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Buys 34,500 Shares of Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Jon Lee bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £100,050 ($130,715.97).

Shares of LON ESYS remained flat at $GBX 290 ($3.79) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.17. The company has a market capitalization of £186.72 million and a PE ratio of -45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. essensys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of essensys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

