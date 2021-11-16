Insider Buying: LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. LiveOne Inc has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $180.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

