Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. 661,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AutoNation by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AutoNation by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in AutoNation by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

