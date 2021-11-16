Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Sells 66,666 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $2,522,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Andrew Schemick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,432,012.16.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $2,308,011.54.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 2,135,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,072. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -89.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

