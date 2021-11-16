Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells 854 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,264. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.