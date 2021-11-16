Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 7,431 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $863,378.32.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. 220,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

