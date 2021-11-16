Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Sells 4,818 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HBNC stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.