Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

