Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells 3,964 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.42. 818,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $116.29 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.