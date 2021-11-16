Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 23,383 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $935,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 2,798,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 348.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 291.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 118,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

