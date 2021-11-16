Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PYPL opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.