Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PYPL opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

