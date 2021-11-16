Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 8,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.