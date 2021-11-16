Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells 2,369 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87.

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80.

Shares of WLK opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $13,175,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

