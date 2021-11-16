Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Desjardins

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$196.09.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$166.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

