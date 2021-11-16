Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

IAS stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,722,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

