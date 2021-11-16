Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 212,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,210,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

