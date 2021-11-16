Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.