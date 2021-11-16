Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $6.03 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.