Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

