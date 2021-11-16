Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

