Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price on the stock.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,347 ($30.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,387 ($31.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

