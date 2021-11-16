Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday.

ICP stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,173.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,152.48.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

