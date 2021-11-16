International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head-To-Head Review

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Game Technology and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.97 -$897.89 million $1.06 28.30 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 17.97 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Game Technology and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

International Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.94%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

