Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

Shares of ITP stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,395. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$21.49 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.99.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,780,577.13. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,210.61.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

