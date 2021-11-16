Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VKI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,535. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $125,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.