Invesco Ltd. Acquires 324,281 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,956,000 after buying an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 574,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 95,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

