Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $61,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

