Invesco Ltd. Buys 909,454 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.01% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $56,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

