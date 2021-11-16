Invesco Ltd. Has $60.43 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of American States Water worth $60,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,288. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

