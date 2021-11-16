Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $58,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rogers by 104,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 664.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NYSE:ROG opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

