Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Heska were worth $55,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.